Full 1-on-1: Lt. Gov. Jay Collins on James Fishback ruling, running against Byron Donalds On Monday, a judge in Tallahassee ruled that James Fishback can remain on the ballot in the Republican primary for governor. The judge said Fishback did not violate the law requiring candidates to be a resident of Florida for seven years prior to running for governor, even though Fishback admitted he voted in Washington, DC, in 2020 and bought a condo there at the time, signing mortgage documents stating it would be his primary residence.