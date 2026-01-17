College football fans rocking out on Miami Beach at AT&T Playoff Playlist LIVE! ahead of CFP title game

College football fans are rocking out on Miami Beach Saturday ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The AT&T Playoff Playlist LIVE! concert is a two-day event, with many big-name musicians and DJs bringing massive beats to South Florida. The headliner? DJ and record producer Calvin Harris.

CBS News Miami has been at the event before the beat dropped, where people were running as soon as the gates opened Saturday evening, trying to get as close to the stage as possible for the best views of Harris, along with DJs John Summit and Xandra, kicking off the show.

Miami Beach Police said it has been planning for this for months, bringing in every officer to work this super busy weekend. The agency is expecting an estimated 20,000 people to show up this weekend.

Once the show begins, thousands of event bracelets will light up the beach as the DJs hit the stage to play their songs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.