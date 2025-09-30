Coast Guard offloads $94.5 million in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca offloaded more than 12,750 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth an estimated $94.5 million at Port Everglades on Tuesday, officials said.

Part of Operation Pacific Viper

The offload followed Seneca's deployment in support of Operation Pacific Viper, which targets drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Coast Guard.

The operation involves Coast Guard cutters, aircraft and tactical teams working with interagency and international partners to intercept narcotics shipments moving from Central and South America.

Street value underscores haul

The Coast Guard said the drugs were interdicted at sea before being brought to Fort Lauderdale.

Officials emphasized that 80 percent of U.S.-bound narcotics seizures occur at sea, underscoring the significance of maritime interdictions.

