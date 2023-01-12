Watch CBS News
Coast Guard intercepts suspected migrants coming ashore at Virginia Key

Dozens of migrants arrive at Virginia Key Beach
Dozens of migrants arrive at Virginia Key Beach 01:38

MIAMI -- Just over a dozen people, including four youngsters, came ashore at Virginia Key Beach Thursday afternoon before they were intercepted by the Coast Guard and other law enforcement authorities, officials said.

Video from Chopper 4 showed several people on the vessel before they made it to land and were taken into custody.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment but information about their condition was pending.

A spokesperson for the Miami Fire Department said 21 adults and four teenagers were aboard the boat that made the trip, which began last Sunday.

Chopper 4 was over a boat carrying several suspected migrants who come ashore at Virginia Key Thursday. CBS 4

A social media post by the Coast Guard said the nationality of the people on board was "unknown at this time."

Authorities asked officials to avoid the the area as responding aircraft and land crews made their way to site to investigate.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 4:43 PM

