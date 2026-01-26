Watch CBS News
U.S.

Climber dies in roughly 300 foot fall on Oregon's Mount Hood, authorities say

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

A climber on Oregon's Mount Hood was found dead Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says.

The office says it got a report at about 9:45 a.m. that a climber had fallen.

Witnesses who called 911 said they saw the climber fall approximately 300 feet near Devil's Kitchen, the office says, and when rescuers got to the climber, he or she was dead. 

The climber's name won't be released until his or her family is notified, the office added.

Mount Hood is Oregon's highest peak, at more than 11,200 feet. Devil's Kitchen is near the top of the mountain.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue