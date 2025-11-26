4 Florida men rescued after boat flips, stranding them for nearly 20 hours, U.S. Coast Guard says

A Florida man shared his incredible story of survival after a boat with him and three family members flipped over, leaving them stranded for nearly 20 hours.

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 24, in Clearwater.

Birthday celebration turns tragic

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Dennis Woods went out fishing with three of his relatives, 90-year-old Clarence Woods, 42-year-old Cris Harding senior and 18-year-old Cris Harding Jr., to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The four, who are from Polk County, loaded into a 25-foot catamaran and left from the Seminole Street Boat Ramp at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said family members became concerned when the four didn't return from their trip by late afternoon, and at about 8:30 p.m., they called for help.

Officers, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, launched a search Monday night, but were unable to find the boat or Woods and his family.

The search resumed early Tuesday, and at about 10 a.m., a U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crew was able to rescue the boaters about 26 miles west of Clearwater Pass.

Dennis Woods recalls the moment the boat went down

"The water filled up the one side of the catamaran, and then it made the back of the motor boat go down low, and water started coming over the back of it," said Dennis Woods.

Dennis Woods explained how it all happened so fast.

"The night was real tough because the waves picked up and we was having to try to get up on top of the rigging of it, and with a 90-year-old, I spent almost all night holding him up, and then he fell several times," Dennis Woods said.

U.S. Coast Guard elated to find missing men

"When we pulled up, we were pretty excited to see them still on the boat," said Savannah O'Dell, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key crew.

"They were cold; they had hypothermia for sure. Being out in the water that long, all of the water sucks out the warmth out of their body," O'Dell continued.

All four men are expected to fully recover

Clearwater officials said all four men were taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.

Family member Teresa Rucker is happy her family is safe at home.

"They're good. They're all good. My 90-year-old uncle he's gonna stay overnight, but he'll get to come home tomorrow; but the other ones should get to come home today," said Rucker.

The boaters are back with their family, safe with more than one reason to celebrate.

"It was a good birthday now that I'm back on land," said Dennis Woods.

