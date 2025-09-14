Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Miami police investigating fatal shooting at a strip club

By
Nadirah Z. Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Read Full Bio
Nadirah Z. Sabir

/ CBS Miami

Police investigating incident at a strip club in Miami
Police investigating incident at a strip club in Miami 01:13

City of Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who was pronounced dead at the scene outside ONE Gentleman's Club on NE 79 Street.

"We need any witnesses to come forward," said Public Information Officer Michael Vega.   

Overnight, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound, police say. The man was declared dead by Miami Fire Rescue. 

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Miami police at 305-579-6111 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

Nadirah Z. Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue