City of Miami police investigating fatal shooting at a strip club

City of Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who was pronounced dead at the scene outside ONE Gentleman's Club on NE 79 Street.

"We need any witnesses to come forward," said Public Information Officer Michael Vega.

Overnight, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound, police say. The man was declared dead by Miami Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Miami police at 305-579-6111 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or 305-471-8477 (TIPS).