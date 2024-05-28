Watch CBS News
These South Florida cities have made the list for dirtiest cities in the U.S., survey says

By Alyssa Dzikowski

Orlando, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale make list of dirtiest cities
MIAMI -- City life can be romanticized to those who love the nightlife and close neighbors but what about cleanliness?  A new study, by LawnStarter, revealed the dirtiest city in the U.S. and some Florida cities made the list. 

The study breaks its data into four categories: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and consumer satisfaction. 

LawnStarter ranked Houston to be the dirtiest city in the U.S. with Newark coming in second and San Bernardino coming in third. 

In Florida, the City of Hollywood ranked number 18, Fort Lauderdale was ranked 20 and Orlando was ranked 24.  

The study also found that cigarette butts are the most littered item globally. 

Miami was listed in the top ten dirtiest cities in America back in 2022.

