A holiday tradition, Christmas Lights in the Acres expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 people

Christmas Lights in the Acres is back for the holiday season

Christmas Lights in the Acres is back for the holiday season

Christmas Lights in the Acres is back for the holiday season

PLANTATION - Lights shine bright, bringing merriment to all within sight. Whether you're enjoying the view from the sky or dancing at the North Pole in the snow, everyone in attendance enjoys the annual Christmas lights in the Acres show in Plantation.

Christmas isn't a season. It's a year-long passion for event organizer Joey Callahan, who starts preparing every June.

"I start listening to Christmas songs in June, so I get in the spirit to start working on this stuff," Callahan said with a smile.

His parents inspired his joy for Christmas sparkle.

"When I was a kid, my mom and dad were always into Christmas and over-the-top decorations," added Callahan.

He carried on the legacy, and by 2013, his Christmas lights show moved from his home to outside Plantation Baptist Church. Callahan says it attracts 40,000 to 50,000 people each season.

However, Callahan understood a Grinch stood in the way of the festive mood.

"It's a work in progress," mentioned Callahan. "We are taking steps at getting it done right."

Traffic concerns mounted over the years, ruining the holiday cheer. Even last weekend, "[on] Saturday night, we had people everywhere, backed up everywhere," said Callahan. "It caught us off guard."

Callahan understands how congested the neighborhood gets. Even some residents told CBS4 it gets horrible on days the events open. So the event moved to a new system to attend last year.

You now need to reserve a spot by phone. Go to your phone's app store. Search, "Christmas Lights in the Acres." Download the app, open and select the date you wish to attend.

"I've seen a little bit of a difference because there are not as many people at one time," said one patron at the event.

Police help navigate traffic in and out of Christmas Lights in the Acres.

The event costs $10 per vehicle, allowing up to 200 reservations each hour during open hours. They'll scan your QR code upon arrival. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., only days it's open.

Callahan hopes to bring joy to thousands more for many years to come.

"I love it," said Callahan. "And everyone asks me how long are you going to do it. I say, well, until I can't walk or I'm no longer passionate about it."