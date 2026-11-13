Heartbreaking "HELP US" note leads Florida police to children hiding in home during domestic incident

A heartbreaking handwritten note that read "HELP US" and was pressed up against the window of a Central Florida home by a child helped police rescue them during a domestic incident at the end of October, according to investigators.

According to information provided by the Kissimmee Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving Andre Janard Smithson.

According to police, family members had alerted officers that children were inside the home, which is located just south of Orlando, and that they were fearing for their safety.

A child is seen holding a sign reading "HELP ME" during a domestic incident that occurred in a Central Florida home on Oct. 26. Kissimmee Police Department/Facebook

"Using a drone, officers located the children hiding in a room, where one child bravely held a handwritten note against the window reading 'HELP US,'" police said in a Facebook post.

The children were able to safely escape the home while Smithson was distracted, and with the assistance from the Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT), and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), Smithson eventually surrendered peacefully.

Smithson was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, as well as on an outstanding warrant, police say.