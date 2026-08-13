2 children hospitalized after they were struck by a car while riding an e-bike in Miami-Dade, deputies say

Two children were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon involving an e-bike and a car in northwest Miami-Dade, according to deputies.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to the area of Northwest 85th Street and 18th Avenue.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that two children, ages unknown, were traveling westbound on NW 85th Street on an e-bike when they failed to stop at a stop sign. This caused them to collide with a vehicle that was traveling northbound on NW 18th Avenue.

Both children were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, but it is unknown if any charges will be filed.

No additional information has been released, as this investigation remains ongoing.