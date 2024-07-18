Child treated for superficial shark bite in Key Biscayne

MIAMI - A child was treated Thursday afternoon for a superficial shark bite at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club.

Key Biscayne Fire Department Rescue said a nurse shark was to blame.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several adults and a few children near a rescue vehicle.

Our cameras caught one child hopping around on one leg, with his left knee wrapped in wiggled gauze.

CBS News Miami has learned the child was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital.

Nurse sharks are slow-moving bottom-dwellers and are usually not aggressive.

This is the second incident involving a shark this week in our area.

The first happened down in Key West on Monday.

An Opa-locka man was attacked while spearfishing in that incident.