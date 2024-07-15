Spearfisherman bitten by shark near Key West

FLORIDA KEYS – A spearfisherman was airlifted to the hospital after he was reportedly bitten on the leg by a shark, authorities said.

The incident happened at 3:40 p.m. on Monday while the man was spearfishing on a reef off the coast of Key West.

He was brought to shore on Stock Island and airlifted by Monroe County's Trauma Star helicopter to Jackson South Medical Center.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that he was reportedly alert and responsive at the time of the rescue, but that his "immediate condition was not clear at the time of this release."