Child drowns after going into Fort Lauderdale pool

FORT LAUDERDALE - A child who was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in Fort Lauderdale has died.

According to police, when first responders arrived at a home in the 1800 block of NW 15th Place just after 7 p.m. they immediately began CPR on the child. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center on advanced life support but he did not survive.

According to Stop Drowning Now, drowning is fast and silent and can happen in as little as 20-60 seconds. Florida leads the nation in child drowning deaths. The Florida Department of Children and Families data shows that at least 97 kids drowned in the last year.

Florida law requires all pools built after 2000 to have a pool barrier or some sort of fence around it. And there are certain requirements for that.

But if you have children, it is recommended that you have layers of protection. In addition to the fence, consider childproof locks or alarms on all windows or doors.

The biggest thing you can do to ensure children are safe in the pool is to assign someone to watch them.