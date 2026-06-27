5-year-old boy dies after pickup truck hits, kills him while riding bike in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child died in a crash late Friday night.

Deputies said it happened around 9:13 p.m. along Northwest 177th Avenue in Miami near a Miami Motorcross Park. The office says the boy, who was five years old, was riding a bicycle at the time when he crossed the path of a pickup truck. The office also says the boy was riding between cars when this happened.

The truck ended up hitting the child as the driver was leaving the business.

As of publication, the names of the boy and the driver have not been shared. Deputies noted the driver remained on the scene.