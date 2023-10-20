Watch CBS News
Chick-fil-A reportedly agrees to settlement in suit over inflated delivery prices during pandemic

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

MIAMI - If you ordered Chick-fil-A for delivery during the pandemic you may have some money heading your way.

Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30 percent.

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement. Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29. If you're eligible, you will receive an email.

The restaurant chain also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders. 

First published on October 20, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

