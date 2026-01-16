West Park's Chef Tally World Famous Jerk Chicken has been serving South Florida for more than 25 years

It's rare you will come to Chef Tally World Famous Jerk Chicken in West Park and there isn't a line.

The longtime barbecue favorite is nestled between warehouses along the 2400 block of SW 56th Terrace, is where the business has been serving customers for more than 25 years.

"If you want some good ribs, come here," customer Amelio Joseph said, summing up the advice many locals pass along to friends.

Chef Tally's isn't your typical restaurant and it's also not your typical food truck. It's an outdoor barbecue setup with outdoor grills stacked with chicken and ribs.

Chef Tally's barbecue is Jamaican jerk-flavored, and customers can choose their sauce, with some options landing firmly in the "proceed with caution" category.

First-timers Niko and Ayanna stood at the counter trying to decide. After a taste, the reaction was simple: "It's good." Niko said he'd been hearing about the place for a while. "I have a couple of friends, they always tell me to check back when I am in the area," he said. "I am in the area so I came by."

Nicole had her own plan for the meal. She says she's a weekly customer who comes for the value. "I come at least once a week, actually, and I usually eat off of the plate the amount they give you for about two days," she said.

"No, this is getting eaten in the car. I'm on the way to work," she adds.

Chef Tally Wallen immigrated to the United States from Jamaica, bringing his recipe with him. Inside the warehouse just behind the food truck is where the food is stored, cleaned, and seasoned before it ever hits the smokers outside.

"This is where we make our seasoning in this giant tank," Wallen said, walking through the warehouse. "And over here, this is where we season our chicken. We use a tumbler because we use a lot of chicken."

Chef Tally says he cooks more than 2,000 pounds of chicken and more than 100 cases of ribs every week, all cooked outside on four smokers.

Along with ribs and chicken, the menu also includes lobster, fried fish and festival. What you won't find are sides.

"The sides doesn't sell as much as the meat," Wallen explained. "A lot of time I've gotta be dumping the sides. Not to say it don't taste good, it tastes good, but people want the meat."

"One of the best rib places in town" for customers like Amelio, Chef Tally's sets a standard, even compared to home cooking.

"Chef Tally's is good," he said. "It's one of the best rib places in town I've been to. I cook ribs, but this is the place that compares to my ribs, so I get it from here."

Chef Tally's is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in West Park.