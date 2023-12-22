Watch CBS News
Local News

Charlie Sheen attacked by neighbor inside his Malibu home

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to the Malibu home of Charlie Sheen, located in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road around 1 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a battery/disturbance call.

Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball 2023
Actor Charlie Sheen In 2023 / Getty Images

After an investigation, authorities said Sheen's neighbor, 47-year-old Electra Schrock, forced her way into his home and attacked him upon entering.

Schrock then returned to her home where she was taken into custody. 

Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create bodily injury and burglary. She is expected to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 22 in Van Nuys.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 1:54 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.