Chair, vice chair selected to lead Miami-Dade School Board

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County School Board selected a chair and a vice chair to lead the board for the upcoming year. 

School Board member Mari Tere Rojas, an educator for more than 45 years, was unanimously selected as chair.

Rojas thanked her fellow Board members for their support and looked forward to working as a unified board.

Rojas was re-elected to the School Board this past August and is serving her third term as representative for District 6. 

Dr. Lubby Navarro was selected as vice chair. 

Navarro was first appointed in 2015 by Gov. Rick Scott. She was elected in 2016 to continue serving her constituents and re-elected in 2020.

This is her first time serving as vice chair.

