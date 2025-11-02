State CFO Blaise Ingoglia responds to claims of county overspending as "Facing South Florida" reviews data

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede sits down with Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia for an in-depth interview about the state's review of spending across several counties.

Ingoglia outlines how his office is identifying what he describes as millions of dollars in "wasteful spending" and explains the criteria used to reach those conclusions.

DeFede also conducts his own review of the numbers to see whether the counties have, in fact, overspent.

Guest: Blaise Ingoglia, Florida Chief Financial Officer