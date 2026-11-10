Man accused in 3 New York City rapes taken into custody while working at Miami Burger King, police say

The New York City Police Department said they took a man into custody in Miami after he was accused in three rapes in Central Park dating back to 2021.

In a social media post, the NYPD said they took Dereck Rivera-Deleon into custody while he was working at a Miami Burger King on Tuesday.

According to the NYPD, the most recent incident was on Saturday, Oct. 24 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Police say that Rivera-Deleon approached a 39-year-old woman, took out a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital in the area in stable condition, while Rivera-Deleon fled on foot.

The NYPD said detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, with support from the U.S. Marshals Service, took Rivera-Deleon into custody.

No other information on the other incidents was released.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information and will update this story when new details are available.