Celtics dominate Heat again, cruise to 103-85 win

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 17 and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 103-85 on Monday night, continuing their recent dominance in the matchup.

Takeaways

• Boston attempted 53 three-pointers, compared to just 32 two-pointers and controlled the game after an early 26-5 run.

• Miami struggled offensively, shooting just 33.7% from the field and failing to reach 90 points against Boston for the fifth straight meeting.

• The Celtics extended their winning streak over the Heat to five games, including last season's playoffs, with each victory coming by at least 18 points.

Key Moment

After falling behind 24-13 early, Boston responded with a 26-5 run over seven minutes, seizing control and never looking back.

Key Stats

• Bam Adebayo: 22 points, 12 rebounds for Miami.

• Andrew Wiggins' Heat debut: 11 points, 4-of-12 shooting.

• Celtics' three-point barrage: 53 attempts from deep.

• Miami's struggles: 69th time in franchise history shooting under 35% in a regular-season game (record now 2-67).

Up Next

Boston hosts San Antonio on Wednesday in its final game before the All-Star break. Miami heads to Oklahoma City on Wednesday before facing Dallas on Thursday.