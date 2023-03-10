CBS4's Steve Goldstein: Miami Dolphins are 'all in' on Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI - Perhaps to the surprise of some, the Miami Dolphins did not wait until closer to the May 1st deadline to exercise the fifth year of Tua Tagovailoa's contract.

They are making a statement earlier than needed that too, as they have stated publicly, he is their guy now and in the future.

He is already signed for this season and now add 2024 to his contract.

Should both sides elect to do so, after this season, they could do a longer-term deal that would replace the 2024 fifth year.

Exercising the option locks the Dolphins into a contract of nearly 24 million dollars for the season after this one.

Confidence in Health

The Dolphins are certainly confident that Tua's past injury issues will not be a problem.

He is working on taking less hits and being better prepared to absorb the hits that he does take.

When he was healthy last year, Tua produced the best season of his career and was one of the top handful of quarterbacks in the NFL.

Roster Shaping

In addition to the quarterback decision, the Dolphins have also restructured a number of contracts as they get their group together for the 2023 season.

Star players like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb have had their deals altered for salary cap reasons.

They also finalized this year's coaching staff with a few tweaks on offense and the overhaul to Vic Fangio's defense.