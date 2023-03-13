CBS4's Steve Goldstein: Dolphins loading up for Super Bowl run

MIAMI GARDENS - Why not us?

That's the question the Miami Dolphins are answering as they continue to be a bold, big name moving team. The list is now long, from Tyreek Hill to Bradley Chubb to the newest Dolphin Jalen Ramsey, superstars are peppered all over the roster.

Top players want to be Dolphins and play for Mike McDaniel. To win it all, they have to beat Patrick Mahomes. To beat him, you have to score enough and do enough to slow him down. The latest addition helps the cause.

Tua Extends

It seemed after the team picked up the quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's 5th year option on his contract that would be the big story for at least a little while. Think again. General manager Chris Grier got even more aggressive just days later. But the extension shows the team is committed to Tagovailoa and believes in him. And as important as anything else, it allows Tua to just play football, without all the speculation and drama that the team is looking to replace him. And he is the type of person that will want to pay the team back for having the faith in him.

How The Dolphins Got It Done

After restructuring some contracts, Grier got the team well under the salaray cap. Combined with Ramsey's desire to be a Dolphin and the Rams rebuilding and looking to move out money, Grier swooped in and stole the All Pro cornerback for a third round draft pick and depth tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey Impact

Paired up with Xavien Howard, the Dolphins now have two impact corners that can turn the ball over. Neither player had their best NFL season in 2022 which is a good thing. Energized, motivated, talented players with something to prove is a positive and both corners fit that mold entering this season. Add in the veteran coordinator Vic Fangio, a full season of Chubb, star Christian Wilkins on the line, and the continued development of young stars Jaelan Phillps and Jevon Holland, and the defense should make a big jump forward.

Star Studded

Tua Tagovailoa. Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle. Terron Armstead. Jalen Ramsey. Xavien Howard. Bradley Chubb. Jevon Holland. Christian Wilkins. Jaelen Phillips. Some of the league's biggest names and impact players are Miami Dolphins. This gives the team a chance to do something special this season. Sure, a lot has to go right, namely health at quarterback, but they have a chance. With McDaniel more experienced entering year two as head coach it's all systems go. The Dolphins will be the most intriguing team to watch, starting with May minicamps.