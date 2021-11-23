CBS4's Jim Berry Chats With The Fantastic Four Finalists For The Nat Moore Trophy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) -- The Big Four for this year's CBS 4 Nat Moore Trophy has been announced. CBS4 Sports Anchor Jim Berry interviewed the final four about becoming finalists and their heroics on the football field.

This year's finalists include two dominant defensive ends, Marvin Jones Jr. from American Heritage and Chaminade Madonna's Kenyatta Jackson Jr. along with two offensive weapons. One from Dillard, the speedy wide receiver Devaughn Mortimore, and the multi-talented quarterback Zion Turner from St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Nat Moore Trophy is about more than just football. It's also about character.

"Football shaped me as a leader on and off the field, speaking to people, not tolerating disrespect. How you treat people on and off the field," said Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

If the name Marvin Jones sounds familiar to you it should. Marvin Jones Sr. played at FSU and in the NFL. His son Marvin Jones Jr. plays for American Heritage. The defensive end brings some size at six-five and over two hundred forty pounds. Jones approaches the game a certain way.

"If you don't make the play nobody else will, so you have to go your hardest for sure. Whether the ball is 30 yards away or the ball is in the air you have to go for it no matter what, because if you don't, nobody else will," said Jones.

On the other end of the spectrum is wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer from Dillard High School. At five-eleven and 180 pounds, do not take this player for granted. If some of these big players like Kenyatta or Marvin came at him what would he do?

"I would make them miss." His speed is a weapon on the football field. "It's all about having heart. You may not be the biggest, but I am the fastest, so it's about having heart on the field," said Mortimer.

St. Thomas Aquinas Quarterback Zion Turner has led his team to back-to-back state championships. A three-year starter, this QB shares what has been the key to his success.

"It was a pretty big role Just following the other leaders' lead. Being a bigger voice and focusing on the little things, shape me into the person I am today," explained Turner."

Public voting is now open for the final four Nat Moore Trophy players.

Go to NatMooreTrophy.com to cast your vote.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 15th on the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Presentation at 7:30pm on CBS4.