CBS4 Exclusive: Mother pleads for help in solving son's murder in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - A South Florida mother is pleading with the public for answers as her son's murder case lingers with no arrest.

Five years ago, Raheem Jean Pierre was gunned down while in his Mercedes parked in front of his family home. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on July 27th, 2017 in the 2400 block of NW 175th terrace.

Pierre was sitting in the car with his cousin and a friend when about 15 shots were fired. Witnesses said there was more than one gunman, both of which ran off and have yet to be found. Pierre was fatally wounded, and his friend was injured.

Pierre's mother, Loraine, who only spoke with CBS 4, said she knows someone out there has information on the murder.

"Your silence is my pain," she said.

Loraine still has a bullet hole in her window from the gunfire. She told CBS4 that when she heard the shots, she took cover in her kitchen. When she ran outside, she found her son bloodied, sitting in the front seat of his car.

"I could still feel his heart beating and everything. It was so devastating to my family. It changed the dynamic of my family," she said.

Loraine has kept the Mercedes her son was shot in parked in her backyard. She said she hopes it may help solve the case.

CBS4's Nicole Lauren asked Loraine what message she has for the gunman.

"They don't know when they're going to get caught. It's like a shadow is over their head and one day it's going to come crashing down," she said.

Loraine said she's been assigned a new detective with the Miami Gardens police and she's hopeful the case will be solved.

"He's not coming back regardless. He's gone forever but somebody needs to pay. They need to pay for what they did," she said.

Anyone with more information on this shooting call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).