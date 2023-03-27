CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: Panthers pick a bad time for longest losing streak of 2023

SUNRISE - Last Monday night it was all lined up perfectly. The Florida Panthers had beaten the Detroit Wings, moving into a playoff spot and riding a seven-game point streak. They reached the top of the big mountain they needed to climb after being nine points behind.

Inexplicably, in the next three games, the Panthers looked nothing like the team that played intense, smart hockey for most of 2023. They are still very much alive in the race, but their first three game losing streak this year has put them back in must win mode with nine games left in the regular season.

What Happened

After the win in Detroit, the Panthers played a poor defensive game in Philadelphia in front of goalie Alex Lyon. The scoring chances ended up in the back of the net and the result was a 6-3 loss. Similar games followed at home against Toronto and the Rangers. Perhaps the long, hard climb back has taken its toll on players. They have lost three in a row in regulation for the first time since December, heading into a four game road trip that starts in Ottawa. Momentum is a funny thing in sports.

Streaking Barkov

Playing his best hockey of the season, Aleksander Barkov is on a 10 game point streak. He scored twice from the net front last game against the Rangers.

Bennett Out

It is now apparent, Sam Bennett is one of the most important players on this team. His absence has coincided with the losing streak. He plays a hard nosed competitive playoff type of game, scores, and completes the line with Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. The hope is he returns this week as his absence looms large. The Panthers are thin at center with Bennett out of the line-up.

It's Still There For the Taking

Despite going a week without gaining points and trailing both the Islanders and Penguins in the race for the final two playoff spots, the postseason is still on the Panthers' plate. On this week-long road trip, they play three non-playoff teams and then come home for four of the final five games. But the margin for error is basically completely gone now, and they must find their confidence and embrace the challenge at hand. They have played uninspired in too many stretches over this past week.

Smarten Up

The past week's struggles aren't all physical. The Panthers are not playing a smart game and simplifying things when it's called for. Defensive zone breakdowns have resulted in goals that have been backbreakers. And as has been the case this season, too many penalties have been a factor.