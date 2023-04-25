CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: Panthers' backs to the wall, try to save season

SUNRISE - After the Boston Bruins won both games in South Florida to turn an even series into a 3-1 lead, the Panthers will try to keep their season alive in Bean Town on Wednesday night.

The Panthers played better in the first two games of the series than they did in their two home games, losing 4-2 and 6-2. Boston is a great team and mistakes made by the Panthers ended up in the back of the net. The margin for error in these games is thin and now in the series, there is no more margin for error. It's a must-win in Game 5 to extend the season.

Taking Advantage

The Panthers have had very good stretches of games in the series, including the start of Game 4 when they outshot the Bruins 10-0 to start the game. But the Cats continued a season-long trend of taking bad penalties at bad times. The Bruins have converted on the man advantage consistently in the series, leading to their three wins.

Jump Out On Top

The team that's scored first has won each game in the series. Boston has been nearly unbeatable this season when they get a lead. The Bruins' first goals in Games 1, 3 and 4 have either been on the power play and/or saves the goalies have to make to beat this historically good team.

Playoff Sam

Sam Bennett continues to bring a tough, net driving presence to the Panthers lineup. He scored in Game 4, making it a one goal game in the 3rd period. Bennett plays a physical, hard-nosed style that is made for the NHL's grind of the postseason.

Now What?

After 86 games, most of which the Panthers had to play desperate playoff hockey in, they are down to one. Sixty minutes to dig deep and beat the best team in NHL history in their building. There's nothing to lose and this game will be watched closely by the Panthers' brass to see who brings what's necessary to live for another day this season.