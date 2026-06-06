CBS News Miami partners with GEM, Neighbors for Neighbors to deliver hurricane supplies across South Florida

Mary MC was the 11th person in line to get hurricane supplies, despite thinking she would be first given how early she arrived at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens.

"4:30 a.m. and I'm glad I did, as you can see it's all wrapped around," MC said. "People really do need help".

The giveaway, which she said was right down the street from her, brought her to tears.

"I'm overwhelmed," MC said. "Only reason I'm not crying is that I've been crying ever since I heard about it. I'm happy. We haven't had something like this happen in years".

The event was one of six hurricane kit giveaways across South Florida, with 500 kits available at the Miami Gardens location. While some drove up, Charles McCoy walked to the church.

"I parked the car because the crowd is tremendous," McCoy said. "A lot of people in need".

Each kit included:

Emergency blanket

Meals ready to eat

Flashlights

Ponchos

First aid kits

Electrolytes

Detergent sheets

Makeup

Cases of water

Dog food

"I mean, you don't want to be caught off guard with supplies," said Jay Marrero of GEM.

CBS News Miami staff were on hand to help load trunks as people drove up and distribute the station's hurricane preparedness guide. A copy of the guide is available here.