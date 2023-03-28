CBS News Miami Exclusive: Video shows thieves who have hit more than 20 stores, police say

SOUTH MIAMI - South Miami Police tell CBS News Miami that new surveillance video shows four thieves who have victimized more than 20 stores in Miami-Dade in the past six months.

Now there is a break in the case. Two men have been arrested and two others are still at large.

The new surveillance tape obtained exclusively by CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench shows the thieves wearing face masks and moving swiftly inside a CVS store on Nov. 10th of 2022 and stealing $4,459 worth of perfumes. That store is located at 5748 S.W. 40th Street.

South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch says, "They are taking perfumes, makeup, anything they can get their hands on at these stores and sell them at a later date. They go in there and they take whatever they can take and they take off. They move so fast and we have to follow up with surveillance tape to check them."

Police say the thieves have struck stores, including Walgreens, Walmart and CVS.

Bosch said his department has been part of a task force including Hialeah and Miami-Dade Police. He said at least one store in Lee County has been victimized as well.

He said the two men arrested are 19-year-old Jonnie Taylor and 18-year-old Ahmad Brown.

Bosch is worried that two other suspects are still at large.

"These individuals who do this, we call them professional thieves that go to CVS and other stories and we are concerned at one point they might hurt somebody. This can turn violent at any point if one of the employees tries to stop them and things can happen."

If you can help South Miami Police, call them at (305) 663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).