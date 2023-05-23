CBS News Miami Exclusive: Safety alert issued after car burglary suspect caught on video

SOUTH MIAMI - South Miami Police say there is a safety alert about a car burglary suspect who was captured on camera and who may have victimized other people before this latest incident.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench obtained exclusive surveillance video of the crime that happened at 2:20 a.m. last Friday at an apartment building near U.S. One at S.W. 61st Ave. and 74th St.

South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch is concerned about this crime and said that the victims' cars in the building's garage were all unlocked.

Bosch said the surveillance video at the building captured some very clear images of the burglar wandering around after somehow getting through a gate and then rummaging through vehicles.

Bosch said, "This guy comes in through the front gate of the apartment building and it seems like he may know somebody who lives there hanging out by the bicycles. He goes through three cars looking to see what he can find. He is nonchalant and takes his time and is not worried about the cameras. He appears to be a white male, 5'10 to 6' tall with a thin build and he is well dressed."

"It is so important for people to lock their cars. Everyone should lock their cars so they can not make it easy for everyone to commit those crimes. People have left guns in unlocked cars and thieves have gone in and taken those guns when they get the chance," said Bosch.

Bosch said the vast majority of burglarized cars in South Miami involve unlocked vehicles.

In the past, Bosch and South Miami Police Rene Landa have issued warnings advising people to make sure their vehicles are locked at all times and have warned the public about burglars who often victim people in the middle of the night when most people are sleeping and who sometimes operate in small packs looking for unlocked cars that they can easily break in to.

Police have referred to them as "car hoppers" and Bosch and Landa have lead campaigns over the years warning the public about them.

Asa Groves, a resident of Palmetto Bay who used to live in South Miami, and his wife Denise Groves said they both have been victimized by car burglars in the past and they hope that people will heed the warnings from Bosch and South Miami Police.

Denise Groves said, "They broke in to my car twice in the church parking lot and once they stole my purse when they broke a window. This is crazy leaving your car unlocked. They go from car to car and you should make it more difficult for them. It's a bad violation when you realize someone has been in your car and taken your things."

Asa Groves said, "We have had this happen too. I used to leave the door open in my truck and they would steal items in there and I also had the windows broken in. You learn very quickly that they will check all the vehicles for unlocked doors and move on quickly to the next car. So make sure you lock your car and not leave anything that is valuable in there. People are going to walk around and check and see if they have easy access so keep everything protected in your car."

Bosch said anyone who recognizes the burglar who was caught on camera and can help South Miami Police find him should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).