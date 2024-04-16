CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein: Dolphins GM on draft, team to give 5th year to Phillips, Waddle

MIAMI - Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is a football scout at heart.

On Tuesday, he held his annual pre-draft press conference, explaining the teams draft philosophy and revealing some information about two current roster players.

Former first-round draft picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips are both entering their fourth season with the team and the plan is to pick up their 5th-year options to keep them as Dolphins in 2025.

Grier said conversations about a contract extension with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continue but he will keep those conversations private. The general manager did discuss how the offseason is progressing with a new defensive coordinator.



Draft Board

Every team in the league has a draft board and the Dolphins are confident that there will be one or two players they "like a lot" when their first-round pick comes along at number 21. Of course, Grier has been known to trade on draft day so he added the caveat, IF they keep the selection.

Draft Philosophy

The philosophy will stay the same for the Dolphins. The staff evaluates players, Grier puts them on the draft board and will pick the best player available. Later in the draft and in free agency for college players, the team will fill specific roster needs. But that is not the philosophy early in the draft. It's best player available, period.

New Game on Defense

It is safe to say the Dolphins' defense will look a lot different this upcoming season. Besides personnel changes which saw some long-time players leave, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is in his first year with the team. Chris Grier is optimistic that between the communication amongst the coaching staff and front office, and Weaver being open about what type of players he wants, the transition will be a success. Interestingly, while the general manager said Weaver, who was on Baltimore's coaching staff, will Implement a lot of what the Ravens do, the new defensive coordinator also wants to implement some of his own wrinkles.

Replacing Wilkins

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is the biggest loss on defense. But Grier says the numerous defensive linemen signed in free agency were targeted by the team. The Dolphins have confidence that they can get the job done next to Zach Seiler, who Grier pointed out, also had a career year last season. Not tipping his hand a week before the draft, the general manager said defensive tackle is no more of a need in his mind than many other positions on the team.

Phillips and Chubb

The Dolphins' top two pass rushers continue to rehab from season-ending injuries. While Philips publicly stated he expects to be ready for week one, Grier did not put a timetable on either player's return. Instead, he said that will be revisited in training camp.

OBJ

There was quite a stir some weeks back when head coach Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins had made an offer to veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Grier seemed to brush off the possible marriage, saying there's been some on again off-again conversations, but nothing is imminent.