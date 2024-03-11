Free agency hits Dolphins' defense - CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI - Under a salary cap crunch, the Dolphins have lost a handful of mainstay defensive players in free agency.

The team had already parted ways with cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Jerome Baker, veterans who were Dolphins' draft picks. Also let go to help get under the cap, pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah.

On Monday, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agreed to a huge contract with Las Vegas. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkle is off to Minnesota and safety Brandon Jones got a deal done with Denver.

The Dolphins are in the process of restructuring a few contracts to get under the salary cap so it's no surprise that these players are leaving.

They performed well and are getting paid. The Dolphins will get compensation in the form of draft picks next year for the free agents leaving.

For now, the team must replace much of their defense from the last handful of seasons. Most of the players that are leaving were draft picks that had been with the team for some time. Such is life in the NFL.

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will have a nearly blank canvas to work with. Defensive backs Jevon Holland and Jalen Ramsey along with from seven players Zach Seiler and David Long are returning. But Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are recovering from season ending injuries and when they will be able to play again is unknown. Add in the numerous defensive coaching staff changes that have been made, there will be a lot new about Miami's defense in the 2024 season.

On Monday afternoon, Guard Robert Hunt has agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers.