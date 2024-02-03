Miami Dolphins name Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Anthony Weaver watches play during a pre-season game against the New Orleans Saints August 26, 2005 in New Orleans. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins announced they have found their new defensive coordinator.

On Saturday evening, the team released a press statement saying that Anthony Weaver will be joining the coaching staff for the 2024 season. According to the Dolphins, the upcoming season marks Weaver's 20th season in the NFL and his 13th as a coach after playing in the league for seven years.

"I am excited to add Anthony to our staff, not only for what he will bring to the Dolphins as a teacher and coach, but even more so who he is as a leader of men," said head coach Mike McDaniel. "He has a proven resume of success, built on his personal investment in his players. Most importantly, he shares our belief that player development is the cornerstone to both team building and sustained excellence. Through conversations with him and those who have worked with him, it became clear that we have aligned values in football philosophies and coaching."

Weaver's arrival comes after former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Dolphins had "mutually agreed to part ways" after just one season. Fangio is now the new defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the Dolphins, Weaver has helped develop six Pro Bowl players while serving as the position coach for Mario Williams, Kyle Williams, Marcell Dareus, Jadeveon Clowney, J.J. Watt, and most recently, Justin Madubuike. As a third-round pick in 2020, Madubuike set career highs in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss in all three seasons he played under Weaver's tutelage. In 2023, Madubuike totaled 13.0 sacks, leading all NFL defensive tackles and tying for the fifth-most sacks by a defensive tackle in a season since 2001. Additionally, all three of Clowney's career Pro Bowl selections came while he was under Weaver's direction, the Dolphins added.

Weaver spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he served one season as the run game coordinator/defensive line and two as assistant head coach/defensive line. This past season, the Ravens led the NFL in scoring defense (16.5 points allowed per game) and went 13-4, earning the top seed in the AFC playoffs. During Weaver's time with Baltimore, the Ravens also allowed 95.3 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the NFL in that span, and the team's 40.6 yards per carry was fourth in the league.

Prior to the Ravens, Weaver served as the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans in 2020 after spending four seasons as the team's defensive line coach. During his tenure at Houston, the Texans won three AFC South titles and his defensive line produced four Pro Bowls -- three from Clowney and one from Watt. In 2016, the Texans also produced the NFL's top-ranked defense (301.3 yards allowed per game) for the first time in franchise history, the Dolphins stated.

Weaver also spent time as the defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, and served as assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets. In 2013, Weaver's defensive line produced three Pro Bowl selections -- Mario Williams, Kyle Williams and Marcell Dareus -- helping the defense break the Bills' record for sacks with 57.0.

Weaver began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at University of Florida in 2010 before coaching linebackers at University of North Texas in 2011.

As a player, Weaver appeared in 103 career games with 98 starts for Baltimore and Houston. He totaled 260 tackles (203 solo) and 15.5 sacks in his career, along with three interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He was the second-round pick (52nd overall) by Baltimore in the 2002 NFL Draft following an All-American career at University of Notre Dame.