CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee West Broward High's Joshua Moore

FORT LAUDERDALE — CBS News Miami is delighted to introduce this week's nominee for the Nat Moore Trophy: West Broward High School's wide receiver Joshua Moore.

CBS News Miami's Trish Christakis shares his remarkable journey and the extraordinary bond he shares with his mother, sharing how he has no option but to succeed.

"I wanna be the best at everything I do, I don't wanna be beaten so I'll do anything to not be beaten," Moore said.

His large stature and stats speak for themselves but it's the reason why he works so hard that sets him apart.

"I moved up here my ninth-grade year just to get away from all the distractions in Miami and all the violence that was going on," Morre said.

From Overtown to Pembroke Pines, Moore's parents moved him and his two brothers from Miami-Dade to Broward County.

"The people that were around me and that I was hanging around it was all…..like, they did not have my best interest and around that time in Miami it was dangerous," he said. "There were a lot of shootings a lot of child shootings and everything so my parents just really wanted to take me out of that situation and put me in a better place"

But it's not just changing neighborhoods that drive Moore on the field. It's who's in the stands that makes him want to be better.

"My mom is my favorite person," he said. "I never wanna make her sad or disappoint her I always wanna make her happy and just be the best version of myself I can be for her"

He finished his junior and sophomore year with 50 catches in both — and last season helped West Broward make the playoffs.

"I met one of the best receiver coaches [and] trained all day [and] all night just so I could be the best," Moore said.

The goal is to eventually play on Sundays in the NFL and all for one person: his mother.

"What made me start playing football, I walked in the rooms and see my momma crying she's crying about bills she didn't know how she was gonna play the next bills so every day I told my mom, 'I promise, I'm gonna make it to the NFL for you. You won't have to worry about nothing,'" Moore said.

He's been working day in and out — his coaches say all he does is hang out with his family and focus on football. And with over 40 division one offers it seems to be working in his favor.

"I wanna be a hall of famer NFL," Moore said. "I don't wanna just make it to the NFL I wanna be an impact player I wanna be known as one of the greatest receivers to ever do it and imma work for it"

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com.