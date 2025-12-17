From the anchor desk to prime-time TV: Eliott Rodriguez's "CSI: Miami" cameo remembered

A longtime CBS News Miami viewer is reminding South Florida fans that Eliott Rodriguez once made a quick on-screen appearance on "CSI: Miami," a cameo that's resurfacing as viewers reflect on the anchor's decades on local television.

In a message sent to CBS News Miami, Tim Henry of Pompano Beach said Rodriguez appears in Season 10, Episode 1, called "Countermeasures," describing the moment as a brief reporter/anchor shot early in the episode.

The episode originally aired Sept. 25, 2011, kicking off the show's 10th season.

CBS News Miami anchor Eliott Rodriguez appears in Season 10, Episode 1 of "CBS:Miami", an episode called "Countermeasures." Tim Henry / Courtesy

CBS News Miami reported at the time that Rodriguez would be featured in the season premiere playing "what else?" — a television anchor — delivering news within the episode. IMDb's full cast list for "Countermeasures" also credits Eliott Rodriguez as a "Male News Anchor," reflecting the same on-air role.

"CSI Miami is one of my favorite shows, so this was a real treat," Eliott Rodriguez said back in 2011. "Reporting breaking news was like another day at the office. After all, Miami is a pretty busy news town."

In "Countermeasures," the Miami-Dade crime lab team races to prevent an escaped killer from striking again while one of their own is in mortal danger. The plot centers on Lt. Horatio Caine rescuing fellow CSI Natalia Boa Vista from a sinking car and then pursuing the fugitive serial killer Jack Toller, even as Horatio himself copes with serious injuries, according to Fandom.com.

For longtime viewers, the cameo is a small but memorable pop-culture footnote in a career spent covering major moments in South Florida and beyond.

Henry noted Rodriguez "will be missed," and encouraged CBS News Miami to highlight the appearance for audiences who may not have caught it during the show's original run.

CBS News Miami is honoring Eliott Rodriguez's career and legacy ahead of his final newscast this Friday, Dec. 19.

You can still catch Eliott Rodriguez's cameo and also watch other CSI: Miami episodes and seasons, streaming now on Paramount+.