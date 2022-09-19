Watch CBS News
CBS fall premiere begins Monday with 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawaii' event

By CBS Miami Team

The CBS fall television premiere season begins Monday evening with the 20th season premiere of NCIS, which features part one of a special two-hour "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawaii" crossover event.

The Washington, D.C. team of "NCIS" will travel to Hawaii to help thwart a suspect from carrying out their next attack.

Special Agent Jane Tennant, who is portrayed by actress Vanessa Lachey, works with the show's cyber specialist Ernie Marlick, played by actor Jason Antoon, in order to catch the suspect, known as The Raven.

The agents are trying to clear the name of Special Agent Alden Parker, played by actor Gary Cole.

The "NCIS Hawaii" team discovers that the suspect is located on Oahu, where the Raven is plotting a terror attack on international maritime warfare exercises that will be staged in the area.

CBS Miami Team
September 19, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

