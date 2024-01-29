CBD store at MIA? County posts draft solicitation calling for retailers

MIAMI - Miami International Airport is looking to take the stress out of flying with edibles. Not marijuana edibles, but CBD products.

Getting around any airport can be a tall task so in an effort to ease the burden, Miami-Dade County posted a draft solicitation to its website calling for CBD retailers. Making way for a formal bidding process.

Travelers we spoke to were all about it. "That would be awesome," said Thomas Gallegos.

"That would be great," said Michal McNeil.

While marijuana is not cleared for recreational use in the state of Florida, the sale of hemp-based CBD is. So, with the proper permits products with less than 0.3% of THC can be sold at MIA.

However, not everyone thinks it's a good idea. Patrick Pilon is an airline crew member, and he says passengers should be alert and ready in the event of an emergency.

"If there's something happening and we have to evacuate, we have 30 seconds to evacuate an aircraft," he said.

It's unclear when we might see a retailer actually come to MIA, but the goal is to make it a world-class airport.