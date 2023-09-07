Caught on video: Woman faces charges after jumping into Biscayne Bay with child

MIAMI - Miami Police say a disturbing video that has been posted on social media shows a situation that could have turned tragic after a woman took off her clothes and jumped into Biscayne Bay with her 3-year-old nephew.

Police say they responded to 609 Brickell Key Drive at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday after a report that tree lights were being vandalized. They say 27-year-old Natalia Marina, who is homeless, was there with her nephew and the child's mother.

The Miami Police Marine Patrol unit and officers responded quickly and Marina and the child were rescued. They say the child is OK and is in DCF custody. They say the mother later said she did not know why the aunt jumped into the water. Police said 14 tree lights had been destroyed.

Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz said the aunt was charged with criminal mischief, endangerment of a child and resisting arrest without violence as she was avoiding police when they tried to help her out of the water.

Cruz called the incident "disturbing" and made a special plea to the public.

"We are in this together and at the end of the day we are here to help each other," he said. "I don't know how people can record situations like this without doing something." He says if you see situations like this, you should take action immediately and call 911.

Cruz said Marina faces a mental health evaluation.

Mental health counselor James R. Phillips said there has been an increase in the past few years in people committing desperate acts like this one.

Phillips many times with erratic behavior, there is a lack of "socialization" by those involved with such incidents and people are more "reactionary."

He urged people to be on the lookout for such behavior and to always call police to get assistance from them and other agencies.