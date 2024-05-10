Carnival Cruise Lines treats 100 military women to brunch during Fleet Week

MIAMI - Just ahead of Mother's Day and in honor of Fleet Week Miami and Military Appreciation Month, Carnival Cruise Lines wanted to do something special for the women in the military.

Carnival Cruise Lines is saying thank you and honoring the brave women in the military.

"This is a celebration of our women in the military, and it is a great way to showcase the services. The Navy, the Marine Corps, the Coast Guard, and a phenomenal woman that we have that work every day, extremely hard to protect this country and protect our citizens," said Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, with the US Marines.

During Fleet Week Miami and just before Mother's Day, Carnival held a brunch for more than 100 military members in appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

"I'm having a wonderful time I love the city of Miami very cool to be on the cruise ship," said Virginia Brodie Marines.

And believe it or not, for many of these military members who spend days out at sea, this is actually their first time on a cruise ship.

"It's nice to see everyone out here and they are beautiful uniforms coming out here, together, integrated. It's great," said Claudia Camacho of the US Navy.

Claudia Camacho has been with the Navy for more than a decade it is a job she takes pride in but says being a mother is what fills her heart.

"I love being a mom. It's definitely the best job I've ever had. I have two daughters. I've been in the Navy for 13 years. Definitely hard when I have to leave, but my kids are very resilient military children are a different breed, they have to be. I love them. They're my whole life," said Camacho.

Carnival Cruise Lines has been having appreciation events for the military since 2016 and they hope to do so on every cruise that sails. We want to thank all military members for their service. We do hope they are enjoying their time in Miami and wish all the moms a happy Mother's Day.