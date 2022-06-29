Watch CBS News
Carbon monoxide poisoning official cause of death for 3 American tourists at Bahamas resort

MIAMI – The official cause of death has been released for the three American tourists found unresponsive in their Bahamas hotel rooms.

According to police in the Bahamas, Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The deaths happened at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort.

Guests had complained of vomiting and nausea. The next morning, the Phillips and Chiarella were found dead inside their villas.

Chiarella's wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 4:53 PM

