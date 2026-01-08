Camila Cabello to receive key to the city at Miami's Three Kings Parade

The City of Miami has announced that global recording artist Camila Cabello will serve as the Special Honoree at this year's Three Kings Parade, set for Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, along Calle Ocho.

Cabello will be presented with the Key to the City of Miami and an official proclamation recognizing her cultural impact, artistic achievements, and longstanding connection to the city she calls home.

City officials say honoring Cabello is both a celebration of her Miami upbringing and a nod to the immigrant stories that define the region.

Cabello, who grew up in Miami after immigrating from Cuba at a young age, has frequently credited the city's multicultural heartbeat for shaping her identity and sound. Her latest album, "C, XOXO" - featuring viral hits like "I LUV IT" (ft. Playboi Carti) and "Dade County Dreaming" (ft. JT & Yung Miami) - has been widely embraced as a tribute to Miami — blending Latin rhythms, pop, hip hop, bilingual storytelling, and personal narratives that mirror the city's vibrancy and diversity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Camila Cabello attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. / Getty Images

A Miami story rooted in community and culture

Cabello's Cuban and Mexican heritage has played a central role in her artistry, inspiring themes of belonging, resilience, and cultural pride. City leaders say those qualities make her an ideal figure to spotlight at the Three Kings Parade, an event steeped in tradition and community significance.

"For so many young people in Miami, Camila Cabello is proof that their dreams are valid," said City of Miami District 4 Commissioner Ralph "Rafael" Rosado. "Honoring her at the Three Kings Parade sends a powerful message about possibility, representation, and staying connected to your roots."

District 3 Commissioner Rolando Escalona echoed that sentiment, noting that Cabello's path reflects "the story of so many families in our city," shaped by creativity, perseverance, and pride.

Mayor Eileen Higgins said the recognition aligns with the spirit of the parade.

"We'll be honoring Miami's very own Camila Cabello at the Three Kings Parade, which is a cherished tradition that connects families, neighbors, and generations across our city," Higgins said. "This celebration reflects our shared values, culture, and sense of community."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Neilson Barnard

Honoring her work on and off the stage

Beyond music, Cabello has been active in community service, youth initiatives, and humanitarian advocacy. The city highlighted her philanthropic work and commitment to supporting education and mental-health resources as part of the decision to honor her.

Cabello will take the stage near SW 22nd Avenue after the musical performances, where she will officially receive the Key to the City and the proclamation.

Camila Cabello at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Parade route and event details

The 2026 Three Kings Parade will take place along the iconic Calle Ocho corridor, beginning at SW 27th Avenue and continuing to SW 17th Avenue. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. and is expected to draw families, community groups, performers, and local organizations.

The celebration honors El Día de los Reyes Magos — also known as Three Kings Day — one of the City of Miami's most cherished cultural traditions. Organizers say the parade highlights Miami's deep Latin roots while offering a moment of unity and cultural pride for residents across generations.

Residents can register to attend at: https://threekingsmiami2026.eventbrite.com