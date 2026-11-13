Former Broward elementary school employee facing child porn charges, BSO says

An alarming arrest has been made and disturbing allegations have been revealed against a Broward County Public Schools employee.

The Broward Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Camden Kummler, who worked as a childcare specialist at Ramblewood Elementary School in Coral Springs.

Kummler is facing 10 charges of child sexual abuse material, one charge for child pornography and another charge of transmission of child sex abuse material.

According to arrest documents, the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that Kummler allegedly had multiple Dropbox files containing child pornography– some showing middle school children in a school shower on his iPhone.

That tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Camden Kummler Broward Sheriff's Office

Police said one of the videos allegedly showed a child as young as 3 years old.

Kummler allegedly told police that he is currently messaging with other children on social media that he met when he was working at another elementary school.

Kummler was a childcare specialist at Ramblewood Elementary School in Coral Springs. School officials on Friday released a statement to CBS News Miami and said his employment with the school ended on Nov. 4.

The school's assistant principal sent a message to parents and said the school was fully cooperating with the sheriff's office in their investigation and remained "committed to providing safe and secure learning environments for our students and staff."

Kummler was being held on $90,000 bond and was ordered to not have any contact with minors, he can't access the internet or be near any schools, and he will also be required to get a GPS monitor.