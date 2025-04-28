Videos of noisy nights in Redland fuel calls for Miami-Dade to adopt decibel-based noise enforcement

Some Redland residents are calling on Miami-Dade County to start using decibel meters to enforce noise ordinances, saying current rules are too vague and difficult to enforce.

Jeremy Sweet, who moved to the Redland seeking peace and quiet, said he is often forced to endure loud music from his neighbors' yard — even through earplugs and noise-canceling headphones.

"You feel it through the house, even through your chest," Sweet said, describing the intensity of the noise, which he said can happen at lunchtime or late at night on weekends.

CBS News Miami has received several complaints from Redland residents about excessive noise, including video showing loud music at night from two years ago.

Under Miami-Dade County's current ordinance, it is illegal to create "any unreasonably loud, excessive, unnecessary or unusual noise." However, critics argue the law lacks a measurable standard.

Residents say Miami-Dade's noise ordinance is too vague

"That's basically the way our noise ordinance works. That's loud. That's not loud," said Michael Wanek, who supports the idea of incorporating decibel meters. He said decibel meters would provide law enforcement with a scientific tool to objectively measure sound levels, making enforcement fairer and more consistent.

Currently, Miami-Dade County only sets decibel limits for rural event venues like weddings or corporate gatherings. There is no general decibel limit for residential noise. Residents interviewed by CBS News Miami said they want that changed to include noisy neighbors.

Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale already enforce decibel limits

Other cities, including Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, already have decibel-based noise ordinances. Hollywood, for example, limits residential noise to no more than 65 decibels at the property line between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to a city informational video.

Wanek argued that without clear, scientific guidelines, deputies are left to make subjective calls.

"It's very difficult to do this without a scientific-based measurement," he said.

CBS News Miami reached out to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office, but they declined to comment.

Currently, violators of the county's noise ordinance can face a fine of up to $500 and as many as 60 days in jail.