California man with history of assault and kidnapping accused of luring 12-year-old girl from Florida bus stop, FHP says

A California man with a history of assault and kidnapping charges was arrested this week after he was accused of following and luring a 12-year-old girl at a Florida bus stop.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced they had arrested 37-year-old Ventura, California resident Thomas Christopher Karba. He is currently booked at the Lee County Jail, where he faces several charges without bond, including loitering/prowling, luring or enticing a child under 12, and stalking/following/harassing.

According to FHP, Karba has previous charges in California related to kidnapping, assault with the intention of rape and assault with a deadly weapon. He also had arrests in Florida for stalking, attempting to lure or entice children, and loitering/prowling.

The incident

On Wednesday, a FHP trooper was approached by a man at an apartment complex on Eastwood Acres Road in Fort Myers, who said that his 12-year-old daughter had missed her bus because she was being followed by an unknown man who "repeatedly tried to engage her in conversation" as she made her way back home. The father also said that the man — later identified as Karba — was also seen entering the apartment complex through the bushes at least three times while trying to conceal himself.

The trooper then made contact with Karba after being pointed out by the father. While reviewing Karba's California driver's license, he told the trooper that he was allegedly walking through the complex "to find a place to rent," FHP said. When asked why he was trying to talk with the young girl, Karba allegedly told the trooper that he was "unaware" that she was a minor.

The trooper then spoke with the apartment complex's manager, who confirmed that Karba was neither a resident nor had any family living in his units. She also told the trooper that Karba had never entered the leasing office to ask about renting one of her apartments, FHP said.

The trooper then spoke with the 12-year-old girl, who said that after she missed the bus, she began walking back home when Karba allegedly began following her, asking how old she was and where she lived. She explained to the trooper that Karba walked closely behind her, making her fearful for her safety due to his "aggressive and persistent questioning in addition to his imposing stature," FHP said. Once she got to the apartment complex, she saw her father working outside and quickly told him what happened. Seeing the girl talking to her father, Karba then walked away.

However, FHP said the father then saw Karba circling the apartment complex "three times within two hours," prompting him to flag down the trooper to investigate.