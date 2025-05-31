Cabrera, 3 relievers combine to lead Miami Marlins to 1-0 win over San Francisco Giants

Edward Cabrera pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, Javier Sanoja had an RBI single, and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Saturday.

Giants starter Robbie Ray retired the last 15 batters he faced in seven innings. Ray (7-1), trying to become the first eight-game winner this season, scattered two hits, walked three and struck out nine.

Miami Marlins right fielder Dane Myers catches a fly ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Cabrera (2-1) gave up six hits, walked three and struck out six as the Marlins were limited to three hits by Giants pitchers for the second straight game.

Sanoja had his run-scoring hit in the second, and that proved sufficient for Cabrera and three relievers. Ray issued consecutive walks to Dane Myers and Nick Fortes before Sanoja's opposite field line drive to right scored Myers.

Myers also made an outstanding leaping catch to end a Giants threat in the seventh. With Heliot Ramos at first and two outs, Myers tracked down a drive by Jung Hoo Lee and caught it while colliding with the wall in center.

Miami had another defensive gem to end the fourth when left fielder Heriberto Hernández robbed Tyler Fitzgerald of an extra base hit with a leaping catch at the wall.

Ronny Henriquez and Anthony Bender followed Cabrera and got the next seven outs. Calvin Faucher closed for his fourth save.

The Giants stranded 11 runners. It was their 13th consecutive game of scoring four or fewer runs.

Key moment

Henriquez inherited two runners with two outs when he relieved Cabrera and struck out Fitzgerald to end San Francisco's threat in the sixth.

Key stat

Cabrera ended April with a 7.23 ERA but lowered it to 4.14 after his five outings in May.

Up next

Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (2-1, 2.48 ERA) will start the series finale on Sunday against Marlins LHP Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.15).