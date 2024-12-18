Bursts of heavy rain flood Broward streets, homes & businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE - Heavy rain pummeled Broward County Wednesday morning, causing widespread flooding that inundated homes, businesses and streets across the area.

The National Weather Service canceled a flood advisory just before noon, but by then, the damage was done.

Bursts of rain overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving many roads impassable and forcing first responders and work crews to assist stranded motorists and clear submerged vehicles.

In Melrose Manors, pockets of water inundated neighborhoods near homes. At the same time, major street flooding was reported along North Federal Highway near Commercial Boulevard, in Oakland Park and on West Sunrise Boulevard at Northwest 7th Avenue.

Travis Noonan, whose business at 42nd Street and North Federal Highway was flooded, said he had to use a wet-dry vacuum to remove water.

"We have some pretty bad drainage out front, and the drains are clogged up with debris," Noonan said. "When cars drive by, the water gets pushed into our business. It's frustrating, but this is Florida. You have to deal with it."

One of the hardest-hit areas was South Riverside Drive near A1A in Pompano Beach.

Melissa Castaneda, visiting from Chicago with her mother, Kit Sarolas, showed video of their flooded Airbnb rental.

"There was so much flooding, it was crazy," Castaneda said. "I never thought I'd see this in Florida. It was scary. Now we're moving to another Airbnb that's in an apartment off the ground."

Sarolas described being unable to leave her bed because of the water. "It was shocking," she said. "I've never seen anything like this."

Despite the disruption, the pair said they wouldn't let the rain ruin their vacation and planned to stay in South Florida until the end of the week.

Next door, Vladimir Karakuz was also dealing with flooding in his rental.

"I've heard about this and read about it, but I never expected anything like it," he said.

Cleanup efforts are underway, but officials are urging residents to remain cautious and avoid floodwaters whenever possible.