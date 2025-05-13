Watch CBS News
Bullet-riddled SUV on I-95 connected to Little Haiti shooting that injured 2, police say

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Teen found near I-95 may have been injured in Little Haiti shooting
Teen found near I-95 may have been injured in Little Haiti shooting 02:15

A connection has been made between a bullet-ridden SUV found on the side of I-95 on Monday afternoon and a shooting in Little Haiti in which two people were injured, according to police.

Around 2 p.m., investigators said there was dispute between two groups of people at NW 56 Street and NW 3 Avenue that resulted in shots being fired by both sides.

As a result two people, one from each group, were struck by gunfire according to police.

An SUV was riddled with bullets as it sped away from the scene. It ultimately became disabled on I-95. A 16-year-old who was injured in the shooting was found a short distance away and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The other person shot, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by a family member. Both were listed as stable and the police said they are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made at this point, according to police.

