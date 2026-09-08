BSO releases video of driver who stopped, checked car for damage, then fled fatal Deerfield Beach crash

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in late August that left a father of five dead.

Lacurtis Knight, a resident of Tamarac, was riding his bicycle in the 400 block of Northeast 44th Street in Deerfield Beach when he was struck, according to investigators.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage of the incident. The video shows the driver of a dark-colored sedan, believed to be a Toyota Corolla, stopping at the scene. The driver is seen exiting the vehicle, observing Knight on the ground, inspecting the car for damage, and subsequently fleeing the area.

It remains unclear who moved Knight's body several miles away to a park in the southwest area of the county.

Knight's family says he was in the Pompano Beach area to help friends at the time of the incident. His mother, Andrea Pinkney, said that while finding the driver won't bring her son back, it would provide her with a measure of relief.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored Toyota missing a passenger-side rear hubcap. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.