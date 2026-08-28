Broward detectives seek hit-and-run driver who killed father of 5, left body near Pompano Beach park

Broward Sheriff's detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a father of five and abandoned his body near Fairview Park in Pompano Beach.

Detectives discovered the body of LaCurtis Knight on Sunday morning. Detectives report they currently have no suspects or witnesses in the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

For Andrea Pinkney, the victim's mother, the circumstances of her son's death are devastating.

"The way it happened, how it happened, and then that he was taken to another location really bothers me, and I believe he was dragged," Pinkney said.

Knight made his living installing awnings. Pinkney described her son as a hard worker who frequently used his professional skills to assist friends and family.

Knight disappeared last Thursday.

"He texted me that Thursday and said 'Mom, I'm okay,'" Pinkney said. "After that I didn't hear from him."

Investigators said they do not yet know the location where Knight died. They are currently seeking surveillance video and potential witnesses to assist in identifying the person responsible.

"It's just very, very horrible," Pinkney said. "He doesn't- no one deserves it. I don't wish this on nobody. This just changed my world and my life entirely."

Anyone with information regarding Knight's death is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.